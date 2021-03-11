Natixis S.A. (OTCMKTS:NTXFY) Short Interest Up 300.0% in February

Natixis S.A. (OTCMKTS:NTXFY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the February 11th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 24.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTXFY shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Natixis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Natixis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Natixis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Natixis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Get Natixis alerts:

Shares of NTXFY remained flat at $$48.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.20. Natixis has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $48.70.

Natixis SA provides asset and wealth management, corporate and investment banking, insurance, and payment services primarily in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers asset and wealth management services in the areas of savings, investment, risk management, and advisory; and mergers and acquisitions, primary equity and loan markets, acquisition and strategic finance, financial transactions on shares, capital, and rating advisory services; structured financing.

Further Reading: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Natixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.