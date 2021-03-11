Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Short Interest Update

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, an increase of 294.8% from the February 11th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Naturgy Energy Group stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.09. 14,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,120. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.44. Naturgy Energy Group has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $5.39.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GASNY. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Naturgy Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Santander raised Naturgy Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Naturgy Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Gas and Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America South Zone Infrastructures, Latin America North Zone Infrastructures, and Rest segments.

