Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Trading Up 5%

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)’s share price was up 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.72 and last traded at $19.64. Approximately 1,390,532 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 2,169,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.86.

The firm has a market capitalization of $595.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.21. Nautilus had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $189.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.73 million. The firm’s revenue was up 81.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Nautilus, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Nautilus news, Director Anne Saunders sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $70,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,255.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nautilus in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Nautilus in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nautilus by 451.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nautilus in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nautilus in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus Company Profile (NYSE:NLS)

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

