Navcoin (NAV) Price Tops $0.47 on Top Exchanges

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $33.49 million and $575,910.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000835 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000317 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00018284 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000478 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,182,395 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Navcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

