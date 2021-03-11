Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) Director Sells $210,026.76 in Stock

Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) Director Dennis Suskind sold 4,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total value of $210,026.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Dennis Suskind also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Navistar International alerts:

On Tuesday, January 19th, Dennis Suskind sold 2,500 shares of Navistar International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $109,900.00.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Dennis Suskind sold 2,000 shares of Navistar International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $88,000.00.

NYSE:NAV traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $44.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,372. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 2.12. Navistar International Co. has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $45.25.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Navistar International Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.72.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Navistar International by 16,979,550.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,735,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735,501 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Navistar International by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,601,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,329,000 after purchasing an additional 255,913 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Navistar International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,672,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Navistar International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,574,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Navistar International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,447,000. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Navistar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navistar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.