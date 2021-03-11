NBW Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

NBW Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,446 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,681 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 3.8% of NBW Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,535,518 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,260,125,000 after purchasing an additional 13,273,020 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,924,225 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,666,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,267 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,937,785 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,610,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,846 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,327,630 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,223,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $369,806,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $233.78 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $246.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $235.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.63.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on Microsoft from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.28.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

