NBW Capital LLC Sells 4,681 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

NBW Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,446 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,681 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 3.8% of NBW Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Pritchard Capital increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $223.67 to $236.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.28.

MSFT stock opened at $233.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $246.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $235.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.63.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.