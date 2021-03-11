NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.54 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) will post sales of $1.54 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for NCR’s earnings. NCR reported sales of $1.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that NCR will report full year sales of $6.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.49 billion to $7.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.75 billion to $7.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NCR.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. NCR had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NCR. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on NCR from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of NCR from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NCR from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.89.

In other NCR news, EVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of NCR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $132,273.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,348.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NCR by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,203,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $115,204,000 after purchasing an additional 45,160 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in NCR by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,720,567 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,375,000 after buying an additional 1,352,741 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NCR by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,419,987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,919,000 after buying an additional 43,708 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,400,583 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,188,000 after buying an additional 62,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NCR by 2,203.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,088,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997,628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCR stock opened at $36.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.05 and its 200-day moving average is $28.63. NCR has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $39.30.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

