Nebulas Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.73 Million (NAS)

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Nebulas has a market cap of $38.28 million and $4.73 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nebulas has traded up 29.8% against the US dollar. One Nebulas token can now be purchased for approximately $0.66 or 0.00001132 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00051885 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00011813 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $405.27 or 0.00698790 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.69 or 0.00066710 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00027455 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00036042 BTC.

About Nebulas

Nebulas (CRYPTO:NAS) is a token. Its launch date was July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 73,842,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,311,965 tokens. The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio . The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is a value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way. NAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency on Nebulas ecosystem. It also serves as an incentive to attract top developers to create more values in Nebulas. “

Nebulas Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nebulas using one of the exchanges listed above.

