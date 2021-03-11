Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS)

Equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.20% from the stock’s current price.

BTRS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair assumed coverage on BTRS in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, BTRS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTRS opened at $15.48 on Wednesday. BTRS has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.10.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

