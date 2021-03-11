Needham & Company LLC Boosts Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Price Target to $55.00

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.06% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of SILC opened at $47.80 on Thursday. Silicom has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $59.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.91. The firm has a market cap of $343.01 million, a P/E ratio of 47.80 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Silicom alerts:

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Silicom had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 4.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Silicom by 3.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in Silicom by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Silicom by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Silicom by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 64,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in Silicom by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 46,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185 shares in the last quarter. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicom Company Profile

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers server network interface cards; and smart Card products include smart server adapters, such as redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, and field programmable gate array based packet processing cards.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Silicom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.