Needham & Company LLC Raises Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Price Target to $20.00

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDYN opened at $15.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.54. Grid Dynamics has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $16.06.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Grid Dynamics will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Victoria Livshitz bought 126,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,476,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 199,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,140. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio grew its position in Grid Dynamics by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 24.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

