Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Hold Rating for CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR)

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CYBR. Colliers Securities downgraded CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $141.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $69.50 and a 1-year high of $169.70. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,025.72 and a beta of 1.37.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.62. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $144.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.15 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,608,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,805,000 after buying an additional 802,839 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,474,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,980,000. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,035,000. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 495,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,081,000 after buying an additional 141,171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

