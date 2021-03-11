Neeraj Sahejpal Sells 10,000 Shares of Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) Stock

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) VP Neeraj Sahejpal sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 245,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,028. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Energous stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,458,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,252,406. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.19 and its 200 day moving average is $2.92. The company has a market cap of $194.67 million, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 3.99. Energous Co. has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $7.69.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Energous had a negative return on equity of 171.68% and a negative net margin of 13,071.48%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Energous Co. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WATT. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Energous in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Energous in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Energous by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Energous by 165.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 23,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Energous by 236.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 41,078 shares during the last quarter. 10.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energous from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

About Energous

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a strategic partnership with Xentris Wireless to develop ruggedized products for military applications using the company's radio frequency based charging technology.

