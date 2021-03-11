Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 74.2% from the February 11th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NOPMF stock opened at $15.70 on Thursday. Neo Performance Materials has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.88 and a 200-day moving average of $10.21.

Several research firms recently commented on NOPMF. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Neo Performance Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

