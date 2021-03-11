Neoen S.A. (OTCMKTS:NOSPF) Short Interest Update

Neoen S.A. (OTCMKTS:NOSPF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 85,700 shares, a growth of 1,685.4% from the February 11th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 857.0 days.

Shares of Neoen stock opened at $58.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.56. Neoen has a 1 year low of $53.50 and a 1 year high of $81.00.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Neoen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Neoen SA, an independent renewable energy production company, engages in the design, development, finance, construction project management, and operation of renewable energy power plants. The company operates solar, wind, and energy storage plants. It operates in Argentina, Colombia, Ecuador, El Salvador, Jamaica, Mexico, the United States, Finland, France, Ireland, Mozambique, Portugal, Zambia, and Australia.

