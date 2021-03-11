NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Trading 10.1% Higher

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)’s share price traded up 10.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.00 and last traded at $33.02. 483,505 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 232% from the average session volume of 145,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.98.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of NeoGames from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of NeoGames in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of NeoGames in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGMS. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of NeoGames during the 4th quarter valued at $19,945,000. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoGames during the 4th quarter valued at $17,285,000. Parian Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of NeoGames during the 4th quarter valued at $11,049,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of NeoGames during the 4th quarter valued at $10,447,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NeoGames during the 4th quarter valued at $9,375,000.

About NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS)

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers a suite of technology solutions that include technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio with a portfolio of games for the offering of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

