Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 597,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,909 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.12% of Neogen worth $47,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Neogen by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,853,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,948,000 after purchasing an additional 22,643 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Neogen by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,376,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,181,000 after purchasing an additional 81,404 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Neogen by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 401,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,053,000 after purchasing an additional 100,378 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Neogen by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,289,000 after purchasing an additional 101,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Neogen by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 138,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,980,000 after purchasing an additional 10,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

NEOG opened at $81.68 on Wednesday. Neogen Co. has a 12-month low of $48.91 and a 12-month high of $89.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 71.65, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.65.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Neogen had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

In other news, Director William T. Boehm sold 3,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total transaction of $242,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,024.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 2,265 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $193,045.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,019.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,640 shares of company stock valued at $5,553,253. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

