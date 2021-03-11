NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Upgraded at DA Davidson

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 78.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NPTN. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on NeoPhotonics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.06.

Shares of NPTN stock opened at $8.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $426.57 million, a P/E ratio of 49.41 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.36. NeoPhotonics has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $14.14.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. NeoPhotonics had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 2.26%. On average, research analysts predict that NeoPhotonics will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NeoPhotonics news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $163,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 34,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $374,693.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,753. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,563 shares of company stock worth $768,593. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in NeoPhotonics by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in NeoPhotonics by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 44,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in NeoPhotonics by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in NeoPhotonics by 2.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in NeoPhotonics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

