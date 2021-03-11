Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.82 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) will post sales of $7.82 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Neptune Wellness Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.22 million and the lowest is $3.75 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions reported sales of $7.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will report full-year sales of $44.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $37.76 million to $51.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $111.91 million, with estimates ranging from $74.37 million to $161.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Neptune Wellness Solutions.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 46.39% and a negative net margin of 97.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 23.5% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 89,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 16,968 shares during the last quarter. 17.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NEPT opened at $1.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.99. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $3.60.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

