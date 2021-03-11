Nervos Network Trading 44.7% Higher This Week (CKB)

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. Nervos Network has a market cap of $367.83 million and approximately $91.28 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded up 44.7% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 31,221,712,518 coins and its circulating supply is 24,236,704,107 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork . Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

