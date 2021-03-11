Nestree Price Up 11% Over Last 7 Days (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Nestree has a market capitalization of $8.95 million and approximately $740,537.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nestree coin can now be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nestree has traded up 11% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,629.69 or 0.99826936 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00033497 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00012317 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.64 or 0.00105043 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000998 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003170 BTC.

About Nestree

Nestree is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 1,492,530,850 coins. Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree . The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nestree is a specialized platform in building and managing community messaging groups with creative rewarding systems. “

