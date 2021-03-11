Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS)’s stock price rose 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.71 and last traded at $5.66. Approximately 828,783 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 114% from the average daily volume of 387,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.37.

UEPS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.21.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 59.26% and a negative return on equity of 40.77%. As a group, research analysts expect that Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Net 1 UEPS Technologies news, Director Monde Nkosi bought 279,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,110,520.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Antony C. Ball acquired 545,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.56 per share, with a total value of $1,940,502.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 932,917 shares of company stock valued at $3,427,123 over the last 90 days. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 88.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 172.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 18,038 shares during the period. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through three segments: South African Transaction Processing, International Transaction Processing, and Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies.

