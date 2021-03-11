Netcall (LON:NET) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $50.48

Shares of Netcall plc (LON:NET) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 50.48 ($0.66) and traded as high as GBX 66.70 ($0.87). Netcall shares last traded at GBX 65 ($0.85), with a volume of 53,714 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Netcall from GBX 74 ($0.97) to GBX 88 ($1.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 61.46 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 50.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.95. The firm has a market cap of £96.06 million and a PE ratio of 54.17.

Netcall plc designs, develops, and markets communications, workforce management, and business process management software and services to the healthcare, public, and private sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty, a customer engagement platform, which provides multichannel contact center, customer experience management, and workforce optimization solutions.

