Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Morse Asset Management Inc

Morse Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 84.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,762 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.3% during the third quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 127.3% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 18.7% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,592 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 162.4% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,238 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.7% during the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 913 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 476 shares in the company, valued at $268,602.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total transaction of $230,576,597.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,668,804.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 442,339 shares of company stock worth $233,359,064. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock traded up $12.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $505.78. The stock had a trading volume of 73,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,169,043. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $290.25 and a 1-year high of $593.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $224.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.57, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $543.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $514.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $510.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Netflix from $643.00 to $652.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Netflix from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.62.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

