Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI trimmed its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,333 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,137,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,400,355,000 after purchasing an additional 25,659 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,391,603,000 after buying an additional 710,474 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,674,283,000 after buying an additional 1,636,853 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,697,753 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,999,486,000 after acquiring an additional 166,207 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Netflix by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,008,483 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,504,333,000 after acquiring an additional 140,674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix stock traded up $14.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $507.79. 97,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,169,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $224.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $290.25 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $543.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $514.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen increased their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Netflix from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.62.

In other news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total transaction of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,668,804.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 442,339 shares of company stock valued at $233,359,064 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.