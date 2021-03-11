Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST) Short Interest Up 336.1% in February

Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,419,500 shares, an increase of 336.1% from the February 11th total of 325,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,743,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

In related news, CEO Chun K. Hong sold 550,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $555,717.15. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

NLST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Netlist from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Netlist from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NLST opened at $1.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.72. Netlist has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $396.26 million, a PE ratio of -47.00 and a beta of 0.27.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netlist will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Netlist Company Profile

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers HybriDIMM, a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.

