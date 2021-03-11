Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 91.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639,914 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.06% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $5,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 141.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Harding Loevner LP increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 119.5% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 95.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NBIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.05.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $91.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 97.86 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.67. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.14 and a 12-month high of $136.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $2.99. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. Equities analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 1,700 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total transaction of $203,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,031,855.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 1,600 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $192,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 334,308 shares of company stock valued at $37,008,610. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

