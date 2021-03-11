Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) CFO Stephen Furlong Sells 6,521 Shares

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) CFO Stephen Furlong sold 6,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $95,467.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 289,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,245,175.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Stephen Furlong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 21st, Stephen Furlong sold 7,585 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $138,122.85.

STIM stock traded up $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $15.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,094. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $22.43. The company has a market capitalization of $285.00 million, a P/E ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 3.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.84.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.05. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 88.76% and a negative net margin of 61.44%. The business had revenue of $15.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.21 million. Research analysts anticipate that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Neuronetics from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Neuronetics from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neuronetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. William Blair upgraded Neuronetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Neuronetics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Neuronetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STIM. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Neuronetics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in Neuronetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Neuronetics by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in Neuronetics during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Neuronetics by 12,625.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 12,752 shares in the last quarter. 63.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

