Neutrino USD (USDN) Price Down 0.9% Over Last Week

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Neutrino USD has a total market capitalization of $174.96 million and $7.15 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Neutrino USD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001720 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.47 or 0.00503662 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.22 or 0.00064543 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.23 or 0.00054148 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.80 or 0.00072475 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $335.06 or 0.00580970 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000597 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00072793 BTC.

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 176,350,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 176,350,249 tokens. The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at . The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto

