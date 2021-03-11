Neutron Price Tops $0.0111 (NTRN)

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 11th. One Neutron coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Neutron has traded 57.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Neutron has a total market cap of $433,824.53 and approximately $139.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 59.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000085 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00027625 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

Neutron Coin Profile

Neutron (CRYPTO:NTRN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. Neutron’s official website is www.neutroncoin.com . Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Neutron

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

