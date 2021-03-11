New America Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:NECA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

New America Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:NECA) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a growth of 761.5% from the February 11th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 375,193,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NECA stock remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 77,707,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,752,969. New America Energy has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.

Get New America Energy alerts:

New America Energy Company Profile

New America Energy Corp. engages in the provision of automobile title loans through its subsidiaries. It offers short-term high interest loans to consumers through the collateral of used car and truck titles. The company was founded on May 8, 2006 and is headquartered in Chamblee, GA.

See Also: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for New America Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New America Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.