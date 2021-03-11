New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) Short Interest Down 79.9% in February

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a decline of 79.9% from the February 11th total of 143,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 72.3 days.
NWWCF remained flat at $$3.80 during trading on Thursday. New China Life Insurance has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $4.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.82.
New China Life Insurance Company Profile
Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?
Receive News & Ratings for New China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.