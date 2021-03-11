New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) Short Interest Down 79.9% in February

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a decline of 79.9% from the February 11th total of 143,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 72.3 days.

NWWCF remained flat at $$3.80 during trading on Thursday. New China Life Insurance has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $4.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.82.

New China Life Insurance Company Profile

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. provides life insurance products and services to individuals and institutions in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Individual Insurance Business, Group Insurance Business, and Other Business. The company also offers asset management, training, electronic commerce, and medical services; and invests in, develops, leases, and manages real estate properties.

