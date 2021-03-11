New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of New York Community Bancorp (NYSE: NYCB) recently:

3/5/2021 – New York Community Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $14.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – New York Community Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.50 to $13.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – New York Community Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.50 to $13.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – New York Community Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.50 to $13.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – New York Community Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $13.00.

1/15/2021 – New York Community Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE NYCB opened at $12.66 on Thursday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $13.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.81.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $322.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 6th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.31%.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $53,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. 50.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

