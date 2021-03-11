New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 10,100 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of Fluor worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Fluor in the third quarter worth $115,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Fluor in the third quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter worth $160,000. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fluor alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Fluor from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Fluor from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

NYSE:FLR opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.59. Fluor Co. has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $21.50.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fluor

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.