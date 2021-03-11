New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.19% of Encore Wire worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Encore Wire by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,183,590 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $192,830,000 after buying an additional 222,744 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Encore Wire by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,466,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $88,820,000 after buying an additional 172,268 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Encore Wire by 1.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 241,764 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,223,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Encore Wire by 52.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after buying an additional 62,986 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Encore Wire by 17.7% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 155,964 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,240,000 after buying an additional 23,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $67.50 on Wednesday. Encore Wire Co. has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $68.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.02.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.51. Encore Wire had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 7.43%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is currently 2.89%.

Several research analysts recently commented on WIRE shares. Sidoti lowered shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Encore Wire from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Encore Wire from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

