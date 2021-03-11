New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Holdings in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) by 183.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,640 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.10% of Ping Identity worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PING. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Ping Identity by 136.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 26,011 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ping Identity by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter worth $668,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ping Identity by 124.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 12,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

PING has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Ping Identity from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ping Identity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Ping Identity from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

Shares of PING opened at $22.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $37.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -321.43, a PEG ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Adriana Zenia Carpenter sold 2,500 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $78,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,052. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $132,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,222,901 shares of company stock worth $139,111,893 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

