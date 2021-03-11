New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.05 Million Holdings in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 53.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.12% of TechTarget worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,776,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $223,249,000 after acquiring an additional 96,148 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget in the third quarter valued at $28,380,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 193,107 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,989,000 after purchasing an additional 14,878 shares during the period. Telemark Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 190,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,383,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 259.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 98,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 71,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $48,597.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,695.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $75.28 on Wednesday. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.82 and a 12-month high of $101.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 119.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. TechTarget had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $45.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TTGT shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $68.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.60.

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

