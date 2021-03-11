New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.11 Million Holdings in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Investors Bancorp worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Investors Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Investors Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in Investors Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Investors Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Investors Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. 72.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISBC opened at $14.12 on Wednesday. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $14.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.59 and a 200-day moving average of $9.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.10.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

