New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.28 Million Stock Holdings in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.15% of James River Group worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in James River Group by 169,900.0% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,178,000 after buying an additional 84,950 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in James River Group by 12.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 6,214 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in James River Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $797,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in James River Group by 14.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after buying an additional 12,010 shares during the period. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD raised its holdings in James River Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 50,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JRVR shares. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of James River Group from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of James River Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:JRVR opened at $46.10 on Wednesday. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $25.34 and a 12 month high of $57.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 0.48.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.45). James River Group had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 6.37%. Research analysts expect that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.71%.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

