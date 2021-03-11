New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.36 Million Holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,693 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Autohome were worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Autohome by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,555,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $254,583,000 after purchasing an additional 61,289 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Autohome by 10.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,687,996 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $162,048,000 after purchasing an additional 155,565 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP boosted its holdings in Autohome by 6.7% during the third quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP now owns 1,480,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $141,759,000 after purchasing an additional 92,800 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Autohome by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,261,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $125,657,000 after purchasing an additional 252,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Autohome by 18.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 581,827 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,855,000 after purchasing an additional 88,867 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Autohome from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark raised shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Autohome from $113.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.04.

NYSE:ATHM opened at $93.74 on Wednesday. Autohome Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $147.67. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.58.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $8.42. The business had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.91 million. Autohome had a net margin of 39.58% and a return on equity of 23.40%. Autohome’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from Autohome’s previous annual dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.73%.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile consumers.

