New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.24% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter worth $147,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 516.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $897,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,922,256.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 190,090 shares of company stock worth $15,046,656. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGM stock opened at $92.14 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.12. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 52 week low of $40.05 and a 52 week high of $93.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $989.31 million, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.08.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The credit services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.16. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 21.92%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This is an increase from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

