New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 60.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,673 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of TechnipFMC worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 57,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 20,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTI stock opened at $8.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.49. TechnipFMC plc has a one year low of $4.49 and a one year high of $13.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.16). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 42.41% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.54%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FTI shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.05.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Technip Energies, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

