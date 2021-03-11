New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 48.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,472 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.08% of Cogent Communications worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 108,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,253,000 after purchasing an additional 31,875 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 19,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 466.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 70,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 57,750 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $62,307.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,403. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $69,336.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,311,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $60.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.00 and its 200 day moving average is $60.40. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.20 and a fifty-two week high of $92.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 141.02, a PEG ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.32). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $143.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.755 dividend. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 384.21%.

CCOI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Cogent Communications from $79.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Moffett Nathanson raised Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cogent Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

