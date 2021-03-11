New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,165 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.12% of Comfort Systems USA worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,909,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 500,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,807,000 after acquiring an additional 213,373 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,515,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 867,293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,674,000 after acquiring an additional 94,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,691,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Comfort Systems USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

NYSE:FIX opened at $74.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.25 and its 200 day moving average is $54.42. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.54 and a fifty-two week high of $75.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.67%.

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.