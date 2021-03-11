New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.08% of The Simply Good Foods worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 1,969.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $31.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $32.03. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 50.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.25.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $231.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. DA Davidson lowered shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.77.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

