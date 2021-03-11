New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 13,600 Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.11% of Rent-A-Center worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 384.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 15,554 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 109,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RCII opened at $59.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.68. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.69 and a 52-week high of $61.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.27.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 35.08%. Analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 4,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.83, for a total transaction of $252,893.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann L. Davids sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,422 shares of company stock worth $2,007,780 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RCII shares. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.57.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Further Reading: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII).

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.