New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 14,700 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.11% of Central Garden & Pet worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 200.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 6,734 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the third quarter valued at approximately $371,000. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CENTA shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Central Garden & Pet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CENTA opened at $45.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.87. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.69.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $592.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.55 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

