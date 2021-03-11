New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stake in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 30,150 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.51% of Luxfer worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Luxfer by 17.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Luxfer by 50.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Luxfer by 3.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Luxfer by 3.3% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 108,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Luxfer in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Luxfer alerts:

Shares of LXFR stock opened at $20.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.53. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $21.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $574.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.16, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Luxfer had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $82.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.35 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LXFR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Luxfer from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Luxfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Luxfer from $17.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas cylinders for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.