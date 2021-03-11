New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 10,000 Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.21% of Warrior Met Coal worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Shares of Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $20.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 55.03 and a beta of 1.25. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.46 and a 52 week high of $25.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $212.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.55 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 2.41%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HCC shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Warrior Met Coal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. B. Riley upped their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Warrior Met Coal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Featured Article: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.